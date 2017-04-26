UM-Flint Wind Symphony to perform at Genesys Pace Center

The UM-Flint Wind Symphony will perform an outdoor concert at the Genesys PACE Center on April 26 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The concert will be free and open to the public, weather permitting. The Genesys PACE Center is located at 412 E. First Street in Flint, Mich. Spectators are requested to bring an outdoor chair. The PACE Center will host a reception following the concert.

“The PACE Center opened in the Spring of 2015, and currently serves the elderly of Genesee County,” said Dr. Chris Heidenreich, department chair of the Music department and conductor of the university Wind Symphony. “This winter the department of music was approached by Lea Anne Ivory, Sales and Marketing Coordinator, with an invitation to music students who might wish to perform impromptu concerts, recitals, or short lectures on music.”



“Since my first day as a new employee at UM-Flint, I have wanted to perform a concert in the Gazebo in what used to be the International Center on campus. When Ms. Ivory asked about concerts, I jumped at the chance for our students to take their music to the PACE center, and do a little community service at the same time,” said Heidenreich.



If the concert in cancelled, the reception will be moved inside although the Wind Symphony will be unable to play.

For further information, contact www.umflint.edu/music or the UM-Flint Wind Symphony Facebook Page. Genesys Pace may be reached at 810-736-7500.