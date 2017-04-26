First-year experience class hosts donation drive

The University’s first-year experience class So You Think You Can Change the World is hosting a donation drive on campus for the Center of Hope.

On the Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee County site, it states that:

“The Center for Hope is the beginning of a new path for recovery, offering case management and access to counseling and mental health services; substance use disorder treatment and recovery services; housing assistance and referrals for food and furniture; and a place to sit and play cards after a shower and a hot meal. The Center for Hope offers just that – hope for each new day that comes, for a city that won’t give up and the individuals and families who live here.”

More information regarding the Center can be found on http://www.catholiccharitiesflint.org/centerforhope/.

The drive started on Wednesday, April 12 and 13 and will continue from Tuesday, April 18 until the 20th. The class is asking for a range of donations, including non-perishable items, toiletries of all sizes, diapers, backpacks, tote bags, clothes, work boots, baby items, and even small kitchen appliances.

If unable to donate during these times or with these items, interested individuals may visit the site regarding other ways to donate.

If having any questions about the drive, individuals may email the class’ professor, Nancy Grigg, at ngrigg@umflnt.edu.