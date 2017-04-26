Theta Phi Alpha Raises Over $1,000 for Enchanted Makeovers

On April 13, the ladies of Theta Phi Alpha Fraternity held their second annual box social event. The sisters auctioned off packages that they had made or that had donated goods, with the proceeds going to charity. Over 40 people were in attendance and over 18 boxes were sold. Packages auctioned off differed from makeup, to a movie package, to arts and crafts. One package, which included Tigers gear and tickets, sold for almost $200. Theta Phi Alpha was able to donate $1,015 to Enchanted Makeovers because of the fundraiser.

“We donated the proceeds to a non-profit called Enchanted Makeover,” said junior pre-nursing student and sister of Theta Phi Alpha, Taylor Grabow. The company is Michigan based and is located in Taylor, MI.

“It’s a great organization that helps women and children in shelters that are battling human trafficking, post-traumatic stress disorder, sexual abuse and domestic violence,” said Grabow.

Philanthropy is one of Grabow’s favorite aspects of Greek life. “Sororities, and Greek life in general, are not what you see in movies or TV shows. They are the most supportive group of people I could ask for, academically and personally,” said Grabow. “Not only do we do things like raising money for Enchanted Makeover with our box social, but we also help out the other organizations raise money for their charities.”

Any female students who are interested in joining a sorority should attend informational events during recruitment week Sept. 28 through Oct. 1. Grabow credits it to being one of the best decisions she has made in college.

“You not only become a part of the small community of Greek life at UM-Flint. You become a part of something bigger than yourself,” said Grabow.