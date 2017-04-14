Senior Goodbye

One of the first things I did upon receiving my UM-Flint acceptance letter when I was still in India was look up if the University had a student newspaper, and if so, who to contact regarding joining the organization. I knew little else with such clarity like I knew I wanted to write for The Michigan Times. And, this was one decision I will never regret.

My memory fails me sometimes in that it doesn’t replay memories as flashbacks; it plays a slideshow of stills and feelings instead. The only thing I remember about the first writers’ meeting is being a bundle of emotions. From excitement at being a reporter to intimidation at working with the experienced staff, from fear of being a misfit to worrying about my accent, from feeling overwhelmed at how supportive the staff were, and optimistic that I can do this – I felt it all in that half hour meeting.

As I look back over the two years and three months I have been with the newspaper, in the University and the US, I can recall sitting at the first writers’ meeting, my first article getting Story of the Week, being awarded the Emerging Writer Award, getting lost about two miles from campus during February with a dead phone, and Meghan telling me that the Managing Editor position was mine.

As a graduate student, I am well past the stage of crediting the newspaper for making me who I am today. But what I do credit this stint for is making me question my thought process, my interests, and my strengths. More importantly, it made me reconsider what I really want in life. I came to the US with the plan to pursue a PhD after graduation. Now I am casting my net wide to make my mark in the science writing/editing career. And for this I have my newspaper family to thank for believing in me.

Finally, to our Readers: College could be a great experience if you make the effort. There are a dozen ways to be engaged on campus, and be assured, you will rediscover yourself throughout the journey. If not for anything else, joining a student club pushes you to do something you would otherwise hesitate to do. In the end, we only regret what we didn’t do. Tap into the University resources, and if something is lacking, create one for yourself.

Go far and Go Blue!