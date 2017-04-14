Walk a Mile in her Shoes Event Hosted by University Fraternities

On Tuesday, April 4, the Interfraternity Council, made up of the fraternities Theta Chi, Kappa Sigma, and Alpha Sigma Phi, hosted a “Walk A Mile in her Shoes” event. This event was held to raise awareness regarding sexual assault women on college campuses have faced or will face.

The walk spanned over a mile in distance, starting at the circle drive outside of the University Center to the Flint Farmer’s Market, then Downtown and through the University Pavilion, eventually leading back to the University Center.

Scott Huang, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry with a pre-medical concentration and a computer science minor, who is also the secretary of Theta Chi and the vice president of communications for the Interfraternity Council, helped organize the event. Along with raising awareness against sexual assault, Huang believes that the event would be helpful for breaking negative beliefs against fraternities.

“[W]e wanted to host this event because there is always a negative stereotype and connotation to Greek life, especially fraternities and fraternity men,” said Huang.

Men were encouraged to wear heels for the walk, but it was not mandatory in order to participate. For those who did not wear heels, they were encouraged to bring signs and posters regarding the statistics and facts about sexual assault. However, anyone and everyone was invited to participate.

There were 12 men from Greek organizations that participated in the event, most carrying around posters and/or walking in high heels to show their support with the fight to end sexual assault.

Marcus Williams, a sophomore majoring in computer information systems with a minor in theatre, participated in the event. Williams, who is also the president of the Interfraternity Council and the recruitment director/new member educator of Alpha Sigma Phi, hopes to see even more participation in the future with this event.

“It is very important to show support for women who are being sexually assaulted, especially on this campus,” said Williams. “We have to show that we support our students and that clothes shouldn’t allow someone to get harassed or assaulted.”