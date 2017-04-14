Competitive Cross Country Club Seeks Participants

Plans are in the work for a new UM-Flint cross country club next year.

“Right now the running group for the men and women at UM-Flint is just a voluntary student organization due to how school funding works,” said Danielle Hack, sophomore majoring in social work. “It will be a club next year then a team hopefully. I am forming this organizing because I want to provide the opportunity for people to run at cross country meets unattached (anyone can run unattached and it means the person is not part of a team) with a group instead of traveling hours away by themselves without support.”

Hack would like to organize a group run in order create motivation, support and team spirit.

“Some members will want to run for fun and not do hard work outs,” said Hack. “Others will be there to train hard for meets and are more serious runners. As a result, there will be two groups formed so people who want to run easy can and people who want to run hard have a workout set up by a coach.

Meets are scheduled for Friday and a potential extended run would be held on Saturday mornings. Practices are planned for Monday and Tuesday.

“If someone wants an example of what a college cross country season is like regarding number of meets, schools attending meets, and locations, refer to athletic.net.com,” said Hack. The schedule will follow the same as previous years, but the teams will not attend regionals or nationals.

The team is still in the process of finding a coach. Once all details are finalized, an email will be sent out to students.

For further information contact Hack at dahack@umflint.edu.