Anthropology club is revamping, recruiting

The anthropology club is currently welcoming students to join this semester. The club has been present on campus for several years, but unfortunately membership has dwindled over time. However, Kaely Tuttle, club president and senior anthropology major with a minor in psychology, is ready to revamp and recruit new members and have more diverse activities for members.

Meetings will be held biweekly with the first one after Spring Break being held on Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. in French Hall room 527. Students are welcome to attend or arrive early at 5:30 p.m., at which time the president and vice-president will be there.

“Those who arrive before 6 p.m. will just experience more informal conversation and getting to know each other,” said Tuttle. “The actual official meeting will begin at 6 p.m.”

This earlier time attempts to accommodate those who are unable to stay for the meeting or would just like to talk more with the president and vice president of the club. During meetings, students will be discussing various aspects of anthropology and various findings within the field.

The president plans to include all views of the club’s members, hoping to steer and create conversation based on their interests. Various events will also be planned by the club, like the recent film event they hosted in partnership with the Muslim Student Association.

The club plans on hosting many more events in the upcoming months, hoping for ideas and input from new members, not just those in office positions. Club members, including Tuttle, also encourage for students of all majors and minors to join and attend events.

“We are open to all disciplines and would love to answer questions about anthropology. We have some members that are not even anthropology majors or minors, so it is a very open environment,” said Tuttle.

For further information regarding the club, students may contact Tuttle via email at kaelyt@umflint.edu, or vice president Katye Reed, a senior majoring in anthropology and minoring in city and regional planning, at katyer@umflint.edu.