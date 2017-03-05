Spend a Week at Harvard Business School

Are you a business student who has dreamed of visiting Harvard? The UM-Flint School of Management has partnered with the Harvard School of Business to offer students a one-week stay on campus thanks to the Summer Venture into Management Program (SVMP).

This program is offered to rising seniors and is designed to increase diversity and opportunity in business education. Desired participants are students of groups who may be underrepresented in business schools and corporate jobs. Participants of the program will spend one week on the Harvard campus while living the Harvard MBA student experience. Accepted students will attend class, evaluate case studies, and discuss management issues with peers and faculty.

This opportunity is reserved for students who align with Harvard Business Schools objective of promoting diversity and opportunity in business education. Students will be selected based on academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, and personal characteristics. Additional standards to be considered among others, are whether the applicant is:

• The first family member to attend college

• A member of a group that is currently underrepresented in business schools and corporate America (e.g. African- American, Latino, Native American, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, or Transgender);

• From a family with little business education or experience

• From a school whose graduates do not typically attend a top-tier University (e.g., attends a rural or predominantly minority college, or has attended a community college as part of a four-year degree).

SVMP 2017 will take place the week of June 17 – 23. Students who decide to apply must be U.S citizens. Applicants must also secure an internship for the summer of 2017 in order to apply. Financial compensation, including program and travel costs, will be provided to students if needed.

The SVMP online application is available March 1st. The deadline is may 3rd. to apply, students can visit the website at www.hbs.edu/svmp.