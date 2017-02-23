Second Annual Flint Film Festival Seeking Applications

Calling all filmmakers! The Flint Youth Film Festival is back for its second year, and is currently accepting film applications. The festival is open to middle, high school, and college students, and community members who are 25 or younger.

Free workshops are currently being offered every Saturday, 10 to noon, for those interested in the festival, or just interested in film production. The workshops are held at the Mott Memorial Building Media Technology Lab, on the Terrance level. The classes currently scheduled are:

February 25th – Lighting

March 4 – Animation

March 11 – Writing/Directing

March 18 – Editing/Sound

March 25 – Camera/Lighting

April 1 – Lighting & Camera work

April 8 – how to distribute your film

April 22 & 29 – open work sessions

May 1 – entry deadline

Why submit a film? “Anyone interested in film-making might want to submit because there are cash prizes, trophies, and it’s a great resume builder,” says UM Flint Professor Donna Ullrich. Ullrich, who teaches communications, is the founder of the festival.

The winner of the festival will have their work showcased at the Flint Institute of Arts for 30 days in the video Gallery.

For a complete set of rules and regulations, filmmakers can direct their questions to flintyouthmedia@gmail.com or visit the festival website at flintyouthfilmfestival.com