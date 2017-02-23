QUA looking for new hires, submissions for their upcoming issue

Qua magazine is currently accepting applications, including for the positions of Art Editor and Editor In Chief. While each position is paid, working for QUA magazine encourages and helps students to grow artistically and individually.

Specifically, the Art Editor is responsible for working with other members of the magazine to help assist and decide what art pieces will be accepted and used in the upcoming issue. Furthermore, they will be responsible for using submittable, which is the magazine’s online submission system. Through this outlet, the Art Editor will view additional pieces that they have the ability to recommend.

They are also responsible for going to all meetings with the Designer, Printer, and EIC. In this position, they also have the ability to shadow the Designer. By doing so, they may learn their position and eventually move up as a Designer.

The magazine’s EIC is in charge of its production, which happens at least once during the Fall semester and once during the Winter semester. They also handle calls for submission, making the selection of written works and editing them, laying out and and designing the issue, printing, and other related duties.

Overall, the EIC is responsible for making QUA run as smoothly as possible. They schedule and run meetings, delegate tasks and roles to the staff, and coordinate activities between individuals in order to provide an open floor for ideas, information, and uniformity regarding the design theme.

The EIC hires and dismisses editorial and design staff as well as readers when needed in order to successfully carry out the goals of QUA. The EIC is also responsible for attending all of the Publications Board Meetings regularly. They manage the budget, as well.

More information regarding these positions and more is available from the Job Postings link located on umflint.edu.

All interested individuals must email Anne Trelfa at anlange@umflint.edu with an attached resume, cover letter, and 3 to 5 samples of their work. If applying for the Art Editor position applicants are responsible for sending samples of their art work, a link to their online portfolio/website, or a reasonable alternative. Those applying for EIC need to send in writing samples or a link to them.

However, if not wanting to apply for any QUA positions but still looking to be involved with the magazine, consider submitting your work for the upcoming issue. Open submissions are being held until Monday, Feb. 20, which is open to everyone, including all students, faculty, and staff.

For more information on submission guidelines, please visit quamagazine.submittable.com/submit.