New acapella group takes on UM-Flint

A new acapella group has sung onto the scene. Dubbed “The Octaves,” the student group consists of 15 singers, and is led by club President Majd Abuaita, a first year student studying biology. “I was inspired to join an acapella group on campus after watching the television show ‘Sing It On.’ After realizing there were none on campus, I just decided to start one,” said Abuaita.

“Sing it On” is a reality television show produced by musician John Legend. Based around collegiate acapella groups, the ensembles compete against one another in hopes to win the ICCA finals. “It would be amazing to compete on something like that, but my main goal is to form friendships that last outside of college,” said Abuaita.

Abuaita is not alone in seeing The Octaves as a way to build friendships. “I wanted to join because I love working on music with people and having fun with singing,” said Amanda Thompson, a sophomore majoring in marketing and communication.

Not only is the acapella group fun for its members, but it is also a way for them to unwind. “Music just eases some stress. It’s fun to loosen up doing the activity I really enjoy and meeting new awesome, talented people,” said Thompson.

While members of The Octaves are excited for the friendships and to create music, Taylor Steward, a sophomore majoring in elementary education and vocal music performance, is looking forward to the learning opportunities, as well.

“I have sung in many different groups throughout my singing career and knew there would be some similarities, but also some differences I can learn from,” said Steward.

The group recently held auditions and will begin practice Thursday evenings in French Hall. The Octaves plan to make their debut at CAB’s Vegas night this March, and plan on performing “24k Magic” by Bruno Mars, “Drunk in Love” by Beyoncé, “One Less Problem” by Ariana Grande, and “Not Over You” by Gavin DeGraw.

“While we have a lot of practice ahead of us, I have faith we can be great,” said Abuaita. The group plans on competing in the near future against other in-state universities, such as Oakland University, Michigan State University, and Central Michigan University. Any questions regarding the group can be directed to Abuaita at maabuait@umflint.edu.