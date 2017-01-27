Revisiting New Year’s Resolutions

Almost an entire month has passed since the beginning of the New Year. After a night full of drinks, laughs, and a lot of junk food, most people woke up the next morning feeling motivated – and maybe a bit hungover.

The new year is notorious as a fresh start and a time to set new goals. From spending more time with family to getting higher grades, virtually everyone in the country aims to improve their life in some drastic way starting on the first of January every year. But now that a month has almost passed, it is time to reflect on how all of our resolutions have been going.

My guess is that most resolutions have either been forgotten already or are on the road to failure. Why, you ask? Because what the hell! Might as well have that extra cookie, swear a few more times, or skip the gym – you only live once, you know.

The problem with resolutions is this: before you can change yourself for the better, you have to be prepared to do so with your best foot forward. The majority of the population jumps into their resolutions without really thinking them through.

Want to lose 50 pounds in two months by eating healthy and working out, even though you are used to eating a Big Mac every day? Good luck. First off, do not create a goal that is simply unreachable, because let’s face it – losing 50 pounds in two months is not healthy, or even safe.

Before creating such a drastic goal, set small goals for yourself – like losing 1 pound each week, or 7 pounds every month. This may seem tedious, but these numbers will add up pretty quick. Setting too high of a goal number will end up becoming hard to handle and even a little scary, so do not set yourself up for failure by expecting the impossible out of yourself.

And before you can change your habits, you have to be in an environment that will help you do so. For example, if all of the shows you watch on TV have a cuss word every few seconds, chances are you will not reach your goal of minimizing your use of swear words.

Surround yourself with motivators, not people or things that will bring you down. And at all costs, avoid the what-the-hell effect. Already screwed up your diet and craving a milkshake? What the hell! You already passed your maximum calorie intake for the day, so why not have a few more?

Avoid this pessimistic, and sometimes alluring attitude. Remember, tomorrow is a new day to make up for today’s mistakes. So what if you had three cookies, just realize that tomorrow you can and will do better. No matter how motivated you are, chances are you will have a “bad” day, but instead of looking at these days as bad, look at them as learning experiences.

Everyone has the power to pull through, so commit to a resolution wholeheartedly this year. If you half-ass it, you are going to get half-assed results, therefore, change what is around you first in preparation to transform into the better, new you.