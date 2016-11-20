Phi Beta Sigma hosts annual White Carnation Scholarship Ball

The Epsilon Mu Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity, incorporated, hosted their second annual White Carnation Scholarship Ball on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Michigan rooms. Featuring a few speeches, pasta, awards, and scholarships, guests were entertained by the friendly and passionate attitude of the fraternity.

To begin the night’s activities, JeCorey Hawkins, a fraternity alumnus and the master of ceremonies, gave the opening speech, including a statement from the fraternity members stating that the event was “Bringing the student body together for a night of fun and elegance while staying true to our fraternities’ principles.”

Dinner was then provided, offering guests chicken and shrimp alfredo with bread and salad. After dinner, Antonio Riggs, the student services coordinator and member of Phi Beta Sigma, delivered the keynote speech. Highlighting the importance of brotherhood/sisterhood, scholarships, and service, Riggs was able to deliver serious, helpful advice while also making the audience laugh.

Next, the chapter’s awards and recognitions were given. Tyler Joyce, the chapter secretary, won the award for being the most brotherly person in the chapter, exemplifying friendship and loyalty. Jahue Withlow, the chapter president, was awarded as the most scholarly, due to always pushing himself and the other members of the chapter to strive for academic excellence. The last two awards, most improved member and Sigma of the year, were awarded to Jaylen McKinney, the chapter’s treasurer.

To wrap up the evening, the two scholarship recipients were then announced. Requirements for the scholarship included a letter of recommendation from a professor, an official transcript, a GPA of a 2.5 or higher, and an essay regarding their relation and commitment to brotherhood/sisterhood, scholarship, or service.

Junior, Terrell Harris, applied psychology major, and senior, Ashley McCloud, health education major, were chosen. They each were awarded $250 in order to help pay for the costs of earning a higher education, like tuition and textbooks.

“It was a really humbling moment to win the scholarship because I pay for books and stuff out of pocket, so it will really help,” said Harris.