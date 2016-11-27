Giving Blueday Will Start off the Season of Giving

Giving Blueday will be hosted on Tuesday, Nov. 29, lasting all day on the date commonly known as giving Tuesday. From the start of the day until the end of the day, everyone is encouraged to make donations to the University, which will go toward funding scholarships, research, travel, and more. These opportunities are aimed to help students be successful not only in the classroom, but also in their futures.

As a way to kick off the season of giving that lies ahead, Giving Blueday offers different challenges and the ability to match monetary gifts on the web, not by going to one of the University of Michigan campuses.

Social media updates will be posted throughout the day, allowing everyone involved to stay connected concerning the event. Through media outlets, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, there will be contents and challenges virtually held.

To provide further information about how to participate, the Office of Development will have a table set up on Thursday from 11 until 1 p.m. on the third floor of the UCEN. Cookies will be available.

Jillene Verdier, the annual giving officer at the Office of Development, is hoping that many people will participate in this year’s Giving Blueday.

“By giving on this day, donors have the opportunity to take part in the University’s current fundraising campaign—Victors for Michigan-Flint—and support the campaign’s three priorities: student support, engaged learning, and bold ideas,” said Verdier.

Donors will be able to allocate their given funds to any of the schools, colleges, units, and student organizations within the University of Michigan. But Giving Blueday is not the only day people can make donations, they are currently being accepted now online at www.leadersandbest.umich.edu.

In the past, not only have members of the community, staff, alumni, and students gotten involved in this day of giving, but also famous individuals, like Olympic ice skating gold medalists, Charlie White and Meryl Davis, who previously greeted students at the Ann Arbor campus to show their support.

“Last year, Giving Blueday inspired 163 donors to contribute over $25,000 in support of our students and programs,” said Verdier. “Many gifts were directed to need-based and merit-based scholarship funds. We hope our entire campus community will participate in this year’s Giving Blueday campaign.”