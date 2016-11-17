International Education Week kicks off at UM-Flint

This week the International Center is hosting a myriad of events for International Education Week (IEW). IEW is held in order to celebrate international education, being an exchange student, and all of the benefits it provides. This week will help educate students regarding international education and exchange, while encouraging support for international students.

This week is also aimed to encourage developing programs that will teach domestic students how to work and live in a global environment, while attracting students from other countries to study in the United States. Further information may be found on the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs website.

To kick-off the week, on Monday, Nov. 14, the International Center hosted an international movie night featuring the film “Theeb,” which takes place during World War I in the Ottoman province of Hijaz. The movie was shown at 5 p.m. in the KIVA.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the next event was hosted, featuring teas and coffees from around the world. During this event, students were able to open their minds and taste buds to different cultures, hosted from 12 until 2 p.m. on the third floor of the UCEN.

The next day, students were invited to an information session regarding studying abroad from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. in room 115 of the UCEN. But this was not the only event. A tastefest and a performance from native pride dancers was also held. At the tastefest, students were able to try on clothes, have their name written in different languages, get free henna tattoos and food samples from around the world. At the performance, which was held in the two Native American dancers entertained and educated the audience regarding Native American culture.

An English Language Program open house and community engagement showcase will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 10 until 11:30 a.m. in room 813 at the Northbank Center. And to wrap-up the week, a soccer tournament will be held in the Rec Center from 3 until 5 p.m. Students should remember their MCard in order to enter the Rec Center for free.

CJ Forsberg, a freshman majoring in elementary education, believes this week is beneficial for all students.

“It is important for everyone to be educated on other cultures, because it allows tolerance of other cultures and helps the United States grow, and allow all of the different races and ethnicities to become united,” said Forsberg.