Important Upcoming Dates

Colin Roedel 3 hours ago Uncategorized Leave a comment 16 Views

As fall semester quickly approaches finals, it is important to start looking ahead to the winter semester.

Scheduling officially opens 8:00 am for all the following days. Registration dates is assorted by credit hour.

Registration Group                            Beginning Date

Graduates & Seniors 100+ hours       Nov. 14, 8:00 a.m.

Seniors 85 – 99 hours                            Nov. 15, 8:00 a.m.

Juniors 55 – 84 hours                            Nov. 16, 8:00 a.m.

Sophomores 25 – 54 hours                   Nov.17, 8:00 a.m.

Freshman 0 – 24 hours                          Nov. 18, 8:00 a.m.

Readmits                                                 Nov. 21, 8:00 a.m.

Open Registration                                 Nov. 22, 8:00 a.m.

The deadline to register for winter classes without needing a petition is Jan. 18, 2017 at 11:59 pm. If students wish to register after this date, they will require a petition.

Students can register by logging in to SIS and clicking Student Services>Registration>Add Classes.

As always, it is important to check with your academic advisor in the department of your major to ensure you are scheduling the required classes.

Students will not be allowed to register if there is a balance on their account. You can see any current holds by going to SIS or checking with the cashier’s office.

Additionally, students can now file the FASFA for the 2017-2018 school year. The website can be found at https://fafsa.ed.gov/

