Important Upcoming Dates

As fall semester quickly approaches finals, it is important to start looking ahead to the winter semester.

Scheduling officially opens 8:00 am for all the following days. Registration dates is assorted by credit hour.

Registration Group Beginning Date

Graduates & Seniors 100+ hours Nov. 14, 8:00 a.m.

Seniors 85 – 99 hours Nov. 15, 8:00 a.m.

Juniors 55 – 84 hours Nov. 16, 8:00 a.m.

Sophomores 25 – 54 hours Nov.17, 8:00 a.m.

Freshman 0 – 24 hours Nov. 18, 8:00 a.m.

Readmits Nov. 21, 8:00 a.m.

Open Registration Nov. 22, 8:00 a.m.

The deadline to register for winter classes without needing a petition is Jan. 18, 2017 at 11:59 pm. If students wish to register after this date, they will require a petition.

Students can register by logging in to SIS and clicking Student Services>Registration>Add Classes.

As always, it is important to check with your academic advisor in the department of your major to ensure you are scheduling the required classes.

Students will not be allowed to register if there is a balance on their account. You can see any current holds by going to SIS or checking with the cashier’s office.

Additionally, students can now file the FASFA for the 2017-2018 school year. The website can be found at https://fafsa.ed.gov/