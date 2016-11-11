Dive into Diversity Week

Diversity week, hosted by Student Government, kicked-off at UM-Flint on Monday, Nov. 7, and will be holding different events through Wednesday, Nov. 16.

This year, a variety of events and activities will be organized in efforts to attract a wide range of students, according to Menusha Arumugam, the president of Student Government.

“We want students to realize that our student body is diverse in many ways,” Arumugam said. “We are different in so many ways and accepting all these differences will unite us.”

On Monday, a movie and discussion night was held for attendees in the KIVA at 5:30 p.m. “Project 22,” a documentary following two veterans who traveled 6,500 miles on a motorcycle campaign in order to raise awareness about the high suicide rate among veterans, was shown. Student Government collaborated hosting this event with CAPS and the Student Veteran Resource Center.

The next day, an event promoting interfaith dialogue was held, creating an outlet for helpful and informative interactions between students with different religious beliefs. This event was held in collaboration with the African Student Association, Muslim Student Association, Students’ for Free-Thought, Saudi Students Club, Indian Student Association, and InterVarsity Christian Fellowship.

On Wednesday, Skin Deep: Mapping the African Diaspora will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the KIVA. This event is meant to explore social issues around the black community, including self-identity and multi-ethnicism, in the African Diaspora. Key speakers, Dr. Kalvin DaRonne Harrell and Dr. Joyce Piert, will speak at the event, hosted in collaboration with Black Student Union.

Queer Heartache by Kit Yan, a slam poetry theatre, will be held on Thursday. This award-winning one-person show will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in the University Theater, hosted in collaboration with the Ellen Bommarito LGBTQ Center, Women’s Educational Center, the Intercultural Center, Women and Gender Studies, and Communication studies.

The seventeenth annual Veterans’ Day ceremony will take place on Friday from 9 until 11:30 a.m. in the Michigan Rooms. Breakfast will be provided for attendants of the event, hosted in collaboration with the Student Veterans Resource Center.

The last event for diversity week will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in the KIVA. It will feature cultural dances from two Native Americans, exposing students to their culture and deepening their understanding of it. This performance is being held in collaboration with the Department of Student Involvement and Leadership.

“When we talk about diversity, we want to talk culture, but we also want to talk about our student veterans, our students of different religions, race, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” said Arumugam. “We’re bringing together different student groups and campus departments to collaborate, and have productive discussion on these topics.”