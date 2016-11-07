Phi Sigma Sigma will host blood drive Nov. 23

Phi Sigma Sigma sorority will be hosting a blood drive through the American Red Cross on Monday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. until 4:45 p.m.

The drive will take place on the first floor of the University Center in the Michigan Rooms.

Walk-ins are welcome, but those who would like to schedule an appointment can either do so on the American Red Cross website, or through their Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The blood drive is open to the public, and staff, students, and members of the community are encouraged by the sorority to participate, even if they are not affiliated with the university.

The general guidelines to donate blood include that individuals must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health, and have not donated blood within the past 56 days.

More specific guidelines, including height and further weight requirements are available on www.redcrossblood.org.

Individuals 17-years-old and above are eligible to donate if meeting the requirements. Those who are 16-years-old may also donate, but must have parental consent to do so.

Any questions regarding the drive can be directed to Phi Sigma Sigma’s service and philanthropy chair, Amanda Anstett, via email at amanstet@umflint.edu, or can be asked to any other members of the sorority on campus.

The American Red Cross states that the whole process takes about an hour, but the actual donation only takes around eight to 10 minutes.

They urge for those who plan on donating to drink plenty of water to ensure hydration beforehand, and to also have a healthy meal prior, avoiding fatty foods.

It is also encouraged to wear a shirt with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow.

Also, possible donors must bring a valid form of identification with them that verifies their age.

Along with an I.D., possible donors must bring a list of any medication they are currently taking, as well.

Archon of Phi Sigma Sigma and junior social work major, Jacquelynn Deneau, believes that everyone should consider participating in the blood drive.

“Donated blood is an amazing gift to someone who never thought they would need it. I have always been told that one donation can save three lives, but I’ve recently learned that 1 in 3 people will need blood in their lifetime. You may know someone who has needed or will need this life saving donation and not even realize it,” said Deneau. “These donations are used for so many different reasons, including emergency hospital procedures, chronic diseases, premature infants, and for so many other patients.”

If denied to donate because of not meeting the eligibility requirements, like having low hemoglobin levels, being sick or having certain diseases like HIV, AIDS, and/or Hepatitis, there are still ways to make a difference.

By volunteering for the American Red Cross, making a financial donation, or even just spreading the word about the importance of donating blood and where to over social media, everyone can contribute to helping others receive the blood they need to survive.

“The demand for blood is constant, but the supply is not. There is no substitute, so it’s up to donors to provide this life-saving gift,” said Deneau.