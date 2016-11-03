Cher visits Flint to campaign for Clinton

The Flint Democratic Headquarters was buzzing with anticipation and excitement as voters waited patiently to hear mega star Cher campaign for Hillary Clinton on Monday, Oct. 31

Deemed the “Goddess of Pop,” Cher channels her stardom to influence causes she feels are worthy of attention. This election cycle, Cher is advocating for the Clinton campaign and urging Americans to get out and vote.

The entertainers last stop in Michigan was Flint, after stopping earlier in the day in Kalamazoo and East Lansing.

The doors to the Flint Democratic Headquarters opened at 5 p.m., but the event didn’t start until 6:30. In the meantime, democratic supporters were vibrant and exuberant, many signing along to the Cher songs being played.

Armed with their “Clinton Kaine” posters, the crowd created a wave of blue signs.

The first speaker to take the podium was U.S Senator Debbie Stabenow, who represents the Michigan Democratic Party in the nation’s capital.

Senator Stabenow delivered a speech on how this election will bring forth the first female president. Stabenow also spoke of how Secretary Clinton was the first politician to advocate and support Flint during the early stages of the water crisis, often referring to her as “my friend Hillary.”

Senator Stabenow warned against the possible repercussions of a Trump presidency, and at the mention of the name many boos murmured throughout the crowd.

“The United States is not a business; it is a company run by the people for the people,” said Stabenow.

Directly after Stabenow finished speaking, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver took the stage. At the sight of Weaver, the people of Flint stood and cheered.

Weaver’s speech was short and sweet. “We have got to get out there and get Hillary elected,” said Weaver.

Weaver then brought out and introduced Cher, who needed no formal introduction. Cher has been one of the biggest celebrities to support the Flint water crisis, after pledging to donate 181,000 water bottles and calling for Governor Rick Snyder to be executed.

Cher, who has 3.15 million twitter followers, is well known for her direct and upfront tweets, often calling out others in the process. “When Cher tweets, people listen,” said Weaver.

Cher began her speech addressing how the Flint water crisis was not over, and how she knows the Flint is still hurting. “The people of Flint cannot be forgotten about,” said Cher.

“President Clinton will give us hope an opportunity towards a future,” said Cher.

Her final statement was urging everyone to get out and vote, as well as to encourage their friends to do the same.