University holds events for Veterans’ Day

This year UM-Flint will be holding three events to observe Veterans’ Day.

“Having events like these shows support for those serving and or who have served,” said Dan Salazar, chair of the Veterans’ Day committee, staff member, and student at UM-Flint. “It’s a way of showing current students, whether military or not, how the University supports our veterans, and how important those members are to this university.”

The university has been hosting Veterans’ Day events for the past 15 years, but this year there are new events on the calendar.

On Monday Nov. 7, Student Government and CAPS will be showing “Project 22” in the KIVA at 6 p.m. “Project 22” is a documentary filmed in 2013 that follows two wounded combat veterans as they take a 6,500 miles trip across the United States to raise awareness on veteran suicide. It is estimated that currently 22 veterans take their own lives each day.

“Project 22” is intended to be inspiring as the veterans travel from city to city discussing with other veterans what took them to their lowest point, and what effectively brought them out. Some veterans found therapeutic treatment in sailing, pottery, education, activism, family, service dogs, and painting.

“Having veteran events on campus exposes traditional students to the mindset that comes from being a part of the military,” said Mark Brown, president of the Student Veteran Resource Center. “The racial and cultural divisions that exist in the US today are nearly non-existent in the military. Veterans can be the solution to heal the rift in current American culture.”

On Wednesday Nov. 11, the documentary “Journal to Normal: Women of War Come Home” will be shown at 9:30 a.m. in room 1205 of the White Building.

“Journey to Normal” is a documentary that shares the narratives of women during their service in the United States military and show their transition from military culture to civilian culture. Filmmaker JulieHera Destefano launched “Journey to Normal” to share the combat experiences women have been placed in throughout the last 15 years of conflict, and to show they’ve been facing the same risk as male service members.

All students are invited to attended this early screening.

On Friday Nov. 11, there will be a Veterans’ Day remembrance ceremony in the Michigan Rooms. Free breakfast will be served starting a 9 a.m. which will be followed by the presentation of the colors, music from the University Chorale, and keynote speaker retired Lt. Col. and UM-Flint Graduate student, John McMahon.

“Utilizing academic campuses for Veterans’ Day celebrations has the potential to enlarge the knowledge base of non-veteran students, faculty, and staff about service members and veterans, while complementing the UM-Flint’s commitment to diversity and greater social understanding,” said Dr. Beverly Jones, project director to the Veteran’s Bachelors of Nursing and US Army Veteran.

Dr. Jones stated that Veterans’ Day is nationally designated to express appreciation and recognition to those who have served on our nation’s behalf. Dr. Jones also reflected on UM-Flint’s dedication to holding Veteran’s Day events helps affirm the university’s military friendly Gold Level Recognition from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

All students, faculty members, and staff are encouraged to attend this remembrance ceremony.