Shots fired near campus early Sunday morning, one deceased

After 2 a.m. on Oct. 23, police responded to a report of shots being fired in the Downtown Development Authority flat lot on Saginaw Street. The suspect, who fled the area, shot two individuals. One died at the scene and the other sustained injuries that were considered not life-threatening and is recovering at a local hospital. The suspect was believed to have been wearing a white shirt with blue stripes the morning of the incident.

Both the Flint Police and the Michigan State Police are investigating. The UM-Flint department of public safety issued the following safety tips for the campus community to remember:

Be alert and aware. Trust your instincts.

Walk with a trusted friend or co-worker

Know the locations of the Blue phones on campus

Your safety is more important than any possessions

If a crime does occur, call the authorities immediately. If on-campus, call (810) 762-3333. If off-campus, call 911.

Do not try to apprehend a suspect yourself, but remember descriptions of the subject, the weapon and/or vehicle used, if applicable.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should call (810) 237-6800 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).