Kaapa Sigma hosts glow party this Thursday

Kappa Sigma Fraternity’s Omicron-Rho (O-P) chapter will host a glow party on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The event will be held on the first floor University Pavilion. Admission is $5 (and a canned/non-perishable food item if so inclined) with an MCard and state identification. The event includes a glow party with music, dancing, and a DJ.

“We, as an organization, are hosting this event both to raise awareness and raise money for the military veterans,” said Bryan Fauble, senior computer science major and member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. “The proceeds from this event will go towards our Fraternity’s Military Heroes campaign.”

The Military Heroes Campaign program was created in 2007. It provides assistance to military veterans and their families throughout the United States and Canada. The campaign has donated in excess of $1,000,000 to non-profit organizations that advocate on behalf of service men and women and those wounded in combat. To find out more information on the program, see http://kappasigma.org/military-heroes/.

“We are looking to have a maximum of 250 people in attendance at any one time (building maximum capacity), but we welcome a lot more to come out and support the cause. This type of event is something that we, Kappa Sigma at UM-Flint, have never done before,” said Fauble.

In addition, the fraternity is collecting canned or non-perishable food items for the Eastern Food Bank of Michigan.



For further information, contact Bryan Fauble at bfauble@umflint.edu or Daniel Stohlin at dstohlin@umflint.edu.