Music department opening concert this Thursday

The first UM-Flint music program will be held this week. The MusiCollage will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the UM-Flint Theatre.

“This evening features our students from our entire department, including our large ensembles, chamber groups, and soloists,’ said Chris Heidenreich, associate professor of music, department chair, and conductor of the university wind symphony.

“It is a very special evening done in the entire theatre. We ask the audience not to applaud in order that they may take in the entire musical experience.”

Concert admission is $5 and students with a current ID can attend free of charge. All tickets are general admission and are available at the door one-half hour before the event. Concert proceeds will benefit the UM-Flint Music Department scholarships and programs.

Almost all of the ensembles are open to anyone who has previous vocal or instrumental experience, most without needing an audition!

For further information, contact the Music Department at 810-762-3377.