Letter from the Editor

Dear Reader,

As always, thank you for checking out another issue of The Michigan Times. Given the recent presidential debate, I wanted to take a moment of your time to talk about the election and what I feel is the greatest aspect of being on a college campus during an election year.

Conversation.

It is really that simple. I feel that the best thing about any election season is the opportunity to be able to talk to our peers. We get to engage with each other about the candidates, about the platforms of each party, our hopes for the country, and even our fears.

I understand how polarizing this election is. I understand that many of you probably feel like you do not have a voice in this election, that many of you don’t want to vote for either major party candidate. Most importantly, I understand that many of you are probably frustrated with the views of others around you, especially if those views conflict with your own.

That being said, I want to urge you all to keep in mind the thing that makes our country wonderful. We all have the freedom to have different opinions. We all have the freedom to discuss those opinions and we should do so in a respectful manner.

So if you find yourself in some sticky situations regarding the election in the next few weeks, take a step back and a deep breath. The great thing about college, and UM-Flint, is that we are such a diverse group of people. Instead of instantly getting upset with each other, take the time to try to understand someone else’s point of view.

Most importantly, do not forget to register to vote and when the day comes next month, do not forget to go to your polling station and vote. Everyone’s voice matters. Make yours heard.

Yours truly,

Meghan Christian