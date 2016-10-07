Career Center Partners with Alumni

The Career Center at UM-Flint officially opened at the Northbank Center on Sept. 19. The center, which was earlier a part of the Student Success Center, has now merged with Alumni Relations which falls underneath the umbrella of University Advancement.

With having direct connections with Alumni Relations, the center is able to provide students who approach them with a large base of alumni contacts who they can use as mentors or for advice.

“It allows us to leverage alumni for our students’ benefits, but it also allows the alumni to give back in a way of their time and knowledge, outside of a financial gift,” said Sara Barton, employer recruiting coordinator at the Career Center.

The move from the Success Center is in line with a nation-wide movement across universities to look at career centers and alumni as a strategic partnership, considering the mutual benefit to both parties. As a merged unit, resources are utilized differently. Additionally, the University Advancement houses the Corporate Relations office, making it accessible to the career center and thereby, the students.

They have a series of events and workshops planned for this semester. Their highlight event is the 2016 Fall Career Fair that will be held on Oct. 5 at the Riverfront Conference Center from noon to 3 p.m. With 61 employers registered from all fields, students from all majors should be able to find opportunities pertaining to their interests and requirements. Some of the larger businesses associated are Apple, GM Information Technology, Diplomat Pharmacy, and Quicken Loans, to name a few.

Some of their other events scheduled throughout the semester are how to search for jobs and internships, another career panel and non-profit mixer. In the next two weeks coming up, there is an Alumni Career Panel scheduled for Oct. 11 from noon to 1 p.m. at Clint’s café on the third floor of the UCEN, a job and internship search workshop on Oct. 13 from 10 to11 a.m. at the White Building atrium. There will be two Resume 101 & Review workshops to perfect that two-page selling point we all need, one in October and one in November.

There is a three-part workshop series presented by the Office of Graduate Programs; the first one, Advanced Resume and Cover Letters, took place on Sept. 26. Effective Job Search Strategies and LinkedIn Profiles will be held on Oct. 27, and Keys to Successful Networking and Interviewing will be on Nov.15. There are also two Student Involvement and Leadership Career Track Meetings on Oct. 21 and Nov. 4 in the student loft on the third floor UCEN.

The Career Center partners with the Marian E. Wright Writing Center, located in the library, to work with students with resumes, cover letters, applications and the like. There is also career advising available to all students, both by appointment, which can be made online, and walk-ins, the time for which are Tuesdays from noon to 3 p.m., and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Barton said that the Career Center is not just to help students look for internships and full-time employment, but rather a resource that students should begin utilizing early on in their college years. The center can aid students in understanding where their passion lies, and what career path they might be interested in, while also giving them the alumni and corporate connections they need. In future conversations, they are looking to build a stronger partnership with the U-M’s central career services network.