SG Swears in New Officers

The oath of the office took place on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. during the General Assembly. All the members, including the president and vice-president, were sworn in by Dr. Julie Snyder, dean of students.

On the meeting held on Sept. 21, Tess Barker, chief of staff to the Chancellor, spoke to the members regarding the launch of the next phase of strategic planning for UM-Flint. The Chancellor’s Office has brought in a pair of experts, Julie Peterson and Lisa Rudgers, for the same. Rudgers then explained that they are using a campus-wide approach to gather as much information from various student organizations about three aspects – what is unique about UM-Flint, where they think there is opportunity for growth, and how to ensure that students stay engaged on campus.

Some of the points that SG thought were unique to UM-Flint were programs like the Educational Opportunity Initiatives and Invest in your Success, research opportunities, free tutoring for students, the small faculty to student ratio, and the inclusivity of non-traditional students like GEC and transfer students. But they added that there was definitely room for growth – better alumni connections, more scholarships for students, not having to pay for classes they have tested out of, and most importantly, having better connections with the other two campuses.

Jen Hogan and Blair Stairs from UM-Flint dining were also guest speakers, and they talked about the food services available and other updates. There will be a new Starbucks opening the week of Oct. 24 on the first floor of the UCEN, and the staff hired will be provided training. A new management team from Sodexo has been brought in in an attempt to bring the services and quality of food up. Sodexo also operates a snack bar at Riverfront from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Fridays. They are looking into making maize money acceptable to most vendors in all the campus buildings, and also credit card acceptance in Riverfront. They are trying to broaden the menu to accommodate dietary restrictions. Oct. 4 will be Taco Tuesday and Oct. 11 will have authentic American/Latino cuisine for lunch at the Riverview Dining on the third floor of the UCEN.

A bill requesting $750 to sponsor food for the three Presidential debate watch parties was passed unanimously. Another bill was passed to allocate $3000 for the Lula Hurse Holiday food giveaway. The senate budget stands at $15,703.50 for this semester.

The president reported that there will be voter registration forms during SG tabling, and College Democrats and Alpha Phi Alpha have teamed up with SG for this.

Vice-Chair of the Senate Davis working on sexual assault awareness caucus is working on bringing a Title Nine coordinator to campus. Senator Reza will be working on an academic and professional success caucus to help students with professional aspects like time management and organizational skills via workshops.

The overall objective to Senator Davis’ caucus is to inform students about the various ways in which culture is demonstrated everyday on campus. In November, with the help of Director Wiseman, she is working on displaying art from the art competition at State Representative Phil Phelps’ private office in Lansing, and the first floor of the Dryden Building.

Senator Perkins’ caucus is mental and physical health awareness, and she’s working on planning a two-week health and wellness event to be held during the first half of February on a $1000 budget. In preparation for that, she is working on the theme, contacting other organizations, and marketing during the fall semester.

Director Wiseman said that the live feed of the General Assembly is up and running, and students can follow the meetings online.