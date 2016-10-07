Wyatt Program Heads to Germany

Every year, the history department organizes a series of events, guest lectures, and a travel expedition as part of the Wyatt Exploration program to provide history students with a unique opportunity to explore various historical topics.

The department chooses a particular theme each year, and the program is structured to include events, guest lectures, coursework, and activities pertaining to that topic, culminating with an expedition to the place itself. The program details are organized by the department’s Wyatt Fellow, a faculty member with expertise in the topic under study.

The Wyatt exploration program is funded by a generous endowment made by Dr. Dorothea E. Wyatt, the first chair of the history department. She was also one of the original 16 faculty members of UM-Flint back when it was founded as the Flint college of U-M in 1956.

Since its inception in 2009, the department has explored the historical themes of places ranging from Flint to Japan, including Poland, Wales, and London. Some of the past themes included Poland: Between East and West, Japan: Tradition and Change, Wales: Land of the Red Dragon, and The Old South: An American Story.

The topic for this 2016-2017 year is Germany: Land of Peaks and Valleys, led by Wyatt Fellow, Professor Christopher Molnar. Professor Molnar has been an assistant professor of European history at UM-Flint since 2013, and he is thrilled to be this year’s Fellow. He holds a PhD in German History from Indiana University and travelled to Germany and Austria extensively.

“Being selected as the Wyatt Fellow means a lot to me personally and professionally. I first went to Germany 18 years ago, and I have spent more than two years living and studying in German-speaking Europe. I really enjoy teaching modern German history to our students,” said Molnar.

The expedition to Germany will be in May 2017, and both history majors and minors are eligible to apply for the program. Selection to the trip will be based on several factors like students’ academic record and coursework. But the primary factor is the participation in the on-campus events leading up to the trip. To track participation in the Wyatt events, the students will receive a Wyatt program passport, which will be stamped to mark attendance at each event. The passport must be submitted along with their travel application, and the number of stamps collected will be considered during the selection process.

The trip will partly focus on the Bavarian region of Germany and its Alpine mountain range. The itinerary includes Nuremberg, Regensburg, and Munich, in Germany, and Salzburg in Austria. The students will also have a chance to head into the mountains for picturesque sceneries and to experience traditional alpine hospitality. The theme is aptly chosen to refer literally to the alpine regions, while also symbolizing the rise and fall and rise of Germany. Sightseeing will include seeing the remains of a Roman fortification, the seat of Holy Roman Empire, cruising the Danube, riding a cable car to the peak of Untersberg mountain, to name a few.

“I think that foreign travel is an important part of becoming an educated person. I hope that students are able to connect their classroom learning to the actual places we will be visiting. I want them to experience Germany in a way that simply cannot be replicated in the classroom,” said Molnar.

The Wyatt on-campus events include three guest lectures featuring professors from Oakland, Michigan State, and Vanderbilt Universities, covering different aspects of Germany. The department will also bring a taste of Oktoberfest to Flint on Oct. 15 by hosting Oktoberfest featuring a thirty-piece German brass band, a dance floor, and a complimentary Bavarian dinner buffet. A Wyatt movie night on Nov. 1 will have a showing of “Ali: Feat Eats the Soul” (1974), a classic film on immigrants in Germany in the years after the Third Reich. The last event for the semester will be Krampus: The South German Christmas Devil on Dec. 6, where Molnar will describe the origins and cultural meaning of Krampus.

Applications for the journey to Germany will open in Nov. 2016, and close in Jan. 2017. Interested students should contact the history department for more details.