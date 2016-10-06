LGBTQ Center Hosts Coming Out Monologues

The LGBTQ center is offering a safe space for students, faculty, staff, and community members to share their coming out stories during the Coming Out Monologues on Tues. Oct. 11.

“Our stories can be powerful to each other,” Jen Salamone, Program Manager of the Ellen Bommarito LGBTQ Center said, “Every person who speaks up changes our hearts and minds, and creates new advocates.”

The Monologues begin at 6 p.m. in the KIVA and the event is free to all.

The Coming Out Monologues are modeled after Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues by students at The University of California, Riverside in 2007. This is the third year participants will perform their monologues at UM-Flint. Performers will tell their personal stories about being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, asexual, pansexual, genderqueer, intersex, and other sexual and gender identities that make up this community.

“As a queer person, participating in this event actually helped me in coming out to my family and friends,” said Lucy Gibbons, a senior majoring in psychology. “Most of what you see in the media is a negative reaction, and that scared me so I kept myself in the closet.”

Gibbons participated in The Coming Out Monologues two years ago, and plans to contribute again this year.

Allies are also encouraged to share their stories being allies and advocates for individuals they know that are a part of the LGBTQA+ community. Everyone is invited to this event. Presenting a piece is not a requirement to participate.

This year, The Coming Out Monologues take place on the 28th anniversary of the National March on Washington in 1988 for Lesbian and Gay Rights which is observed as National Coming Out Day.

“National Coming Out Day is a reminder that one of the LGBTQA+ most basic tools is the power of coming out,” said Salamone.

October is also LGBTQ History month and there will events throughout the month to celebrate LGBTQ history. Oct. 26. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. is Intersex Awareness Day to present human rights issues faced by intersex people. A light lunch will be served.