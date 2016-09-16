This Week in Flint and on Campus: Week of April 18 to 23

Monday, April 18

CAB Exam Packs

11 a.m.

Clint’s Café

Get an exam pack full of supplies and snacks for your studying needs!

Limited supply available.

Bring Your Own Books

8 a.m. – Midnight

Frances Willson Thompson Library

In preparation for exams, the Library will be open for 88 hours straight. Student Government will provide snacks from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Last Day of Fall Classes

Bring Your Own Books

8 a.m. – Midnight

Frances Willson Thompson Library

In preparation for exams, the Library will be open for 88 hours straight. Student Government will provide snacks from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Tutorama

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

285 UPAV

Get tutoring in biology, chemistry, computer science, economics, French, math, physics, Spanish and more.

Free pizza and pop provided.

Bring Your Own Books

8 a.m. – Midnight

Frances Willson Thompson Library

In preparation for exams, the Library will be open for 88 hours straight. Student Government will provide snacks from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Thursday, April 21

10th Annual Mr. & Mrs UM-Flint Competition

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kiva

$5 admission, tickets at the Cashiers Office in the Pavilion

Students will showcase their professional abilities as well as a talent, while competing for a scholarship.

Bring Your Own Books

8 a.m. – Midnight

Frances Willson Thompson Library

In preparation for exams, the Library will be open for 88 hours straight. Student Government will provide snacks from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday, April 22

Study Day

Saturday, April 23

Film: “Mysteries of the Great Lakes”

3:30 p.m.

Longway Planetarium

Free Admission

This film showcases the amazing geography, ecology, science and history of one of the largest freshwater resources in the world and highlights the need for preservation and conservation.