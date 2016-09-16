This Week in Flint and on Campus: Week of April 18 to 23

Monday, April 18
CAB Exam Packs
11 a.m.
Clint’s Café
Get an exam pack full of supplies and snacks for your studying needs!
Limited supply available.
Bring Your Own Books
8 a.m. – Midnight
Frances Willson Thompson Library
In preparation for exams, the Library will be open for 88 hours straight. Student Government will provide snacks from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Last Day of Fall Classes
Wednesday, April 20
Tutorama
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
285 UPAV
Get tutoring in biology, chemistry, computer science, economics, French, math, physics, Spanish and more.
Free pizza and pop provided.
Thursday, April 21
10th Annual Mr. & Mrs UM-Flint Competition
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Kiva
$5 admission, tickets at the Cashiers Office in the Pavilion
Students will showcase their professional abilities as well as a talent, while competing for a scholarship.
Friday, April 22
Study Day
Saturday, April 23
Film: “Mysteries of the Great Lakes”
3:30 p.m.
Longway Planetarium
Free Admission
This film showcases the amazing geography, ecology, science and history of one of the largest freshwater resources in the world and highlights the need for preservation and conservation.