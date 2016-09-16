Senior Goodbye: Helen Lund

How do you measure your time at a student organization? For me, it’s forty-two issues as Layout Editor, eight issues as Assistant Layout Editor, hours and hours of writing, interviewing, and taking photos. But to be honest, it’s a lot more than that. It’s endless hours of laughing, sharing our stresses, singing to our favorite songs on long car rides, crying on each others shoulders when life kicks you in the gut and discussing everything under the sun.

In the past four years, I gained a family, a support system and lifelong friends. I’ve written a lot of stories for this very paper, but this is the hardest one yet. How do you say goodbye to the best thing you ever did during college? I pushed away the inevitable feeling this day would produce, but now it’s here. I knew this day would come but I never thought it would be this hard.

This paper made me who I am.

I remember walking around the Circle Drive as a freshman during one of the many events for new students. A girl, dressed in the most intimidating business suit I had ever seen, asked me if I’d be interested in joining the student newspaper. Her name was Lacee Star. I was painfully shy, but I agreed and took her contact information. A week later, I walked into the office that I currently am sitting in to write this goodbye, ready to interview and ready to start my college career. I walked out of the office that day knowing that I wanted to be one of them. I wanted to sit at one of these desks, wear a similar suit, and be as confident as each one of my editors was even though I couldn’t conduct a single interview without having my voice shake for the first six months I was a reporter.

Today, as I write this, I’m dressed in black slacks, a blazer, looking just like I imagined, confident with myself and the direction of my life. I have managed a staff. I have been to parts of the country that I would never have had the opportunity to visit. I’ve won awards for the very organization that has given me so much. I have the confidence to talk to any and everyone. When I started, I would barely even speak at writer’s meetings. So I mean it when I say that this paper made who I am.

If you have ever wondered if you should join a student organization, I am telling you that you will never regret it. You will get so much more than you can imagine. And when you get to the end of it, you’ll wonder how much different you would be without these people in your life. You will wonder what would have happened if you didn’t commit to the best decision of your college career. This one goes out to all the people that were and are a part of my life because of this paper. While we worked together, writing stories for the UM-Flint campus, we were writing our own.