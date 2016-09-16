ERS To Conduct Water Survey, Gather Local Data

The Earth and Resource Science Department is administering a water survey to Flint residents to study the secondary effects of the Flint Water Crisis.

Dr. Victoria Morckel, Assistant Professor of Earth and Resource Science stated this specific survey that she and Dr. Greg Rybarczyk are implementing is entitled Earth and Resource Science Department Water Survey.

“We are interested in the issues that could be considered secondary effects,” Morckel said. “Rather than studying important topics like the water, or health effects directly, we want to know if residents are considering leaving the city of Flint, what the effects of the crisis are on property values and residents ability to sell their homes.”

Morckel stated they are also curious if the responses vary between different sections of the city.

Morckel is a housing and community development specialist who studies cities who are losing their population. She stated that when the crisis first came into the spotlight, it was one more reason for residents to leave the city of Flint, or for people not to come here at all.

“The efforts that have been put forth by many residents and organizations to improve and stabilize Flint neighborhoods, I do not want to see their hard work be undone by this water situation,” Morckel said.

The information gathered in this survey, and the documentation of the secondary effects Flint residents are experiencing may eventually make a case for additional aid the city will require beyond that of resident’s health concerns and water distribution.

The survey is for Flint residents only and is presented through a research software company called Qualtrics. It can be accessed online, through a mobile device, has been shared through a Facebook link and will even reach some Flint households through over the phone and mail surveys. Every survey is identical no matter the type of media it is accessed through, and all Flint residents are encouraged to participate in the online survey. Once it has been started, the survey only takes about 15 minutes to complete.

So far, there have been about 100 residents who have participated in the survey. Morckel stated their original goal was 400, but they may have to increase their end goal because of surveys completed to date.

UM-Flint students did not participate in the creation of the survey, but students Kristin Ball and Anne Trelfa were recently chosen as research assistants to help with the survey.

“My interest in this study stems not only from my career goals, but from my concern and interest in the Flint area and problems that are occurring here,” Ball, a sophomore majoring in environmental science and sustainability said. “My family and many generations before them are from Flint, and I feel a personal connection to residents and their diminishing quality of life due to this issue.”

Trelfa, a graduate student studying English added she feels UM-Flint has a role to do this research in the community.

“I have the opportunity to participate in a project that is doing important work within the Flint community as it navigates the water crisis and its varied effects,” Trelfa said.

The City of Flint and the Genessee County Land Bank offered their help with the creation of the survey and its distribution. According to Morckel, both organizations are interested in the results of this study.

The survey went live to Flint residents last week, and data will be collected from now until late this August. Morckel said it will take them several months to analyze the data, and to write the results. Their work will then go through a peer-reviewed process where other scientists review their survey.

“I estimate that by this time next year we will be able to share all of the results,” Morckel said.