Check Out This Year’s Maize and Blue Recipients

The Maize and Blue Distinguished Scholar Award recipients have been announced for Spring 2016.

“For me to win this award, even though I am young, it is one of the greatest achievements of my life,” Holly Kilburn, a senior majoring in business administration and human resources said. “This award is a validation for how hard I worked, and when I first heard about the Maize and Blue Award, I made it my mission. I thought If I can’t do anything else while I’m at UM-Flint, I want to get that Maize and Blue Award.”

Along with winning the award, Kilburn was also selected to speak at her commencement ceremony.

This semesters recipients are Erica Benfield, Jamie Cole, Dalia Duzdar, Amged Eidelsafy, Holly Kilburn, Melissa Miller, Alexandrea Rizo, Saydee Robinson, Hana Sankari, Christopher Schwartz, Thomas Steele, Milton Straham III and Daniel VanWingerden.

The Scholarships, Awards and Special Events Committee and Provost Douglass Kerr, have selected students to receive UM-Flint’s highest academic award. The 13 students had to have earned at least 58 credits at UM-Flint, and have a minimum GPA of 3.75. Additionally, the students had to meet a high standard of academic and intellectual maturity, display a strong character, talent and provide service to the university, a department at the university, or the surrounding community.

Near the end of the semester, different departments on campus notify students that they have a high enough GPA and enough credit hours to be considered to receive the Maize and Blue Award. Students are then required to write a one thousand word essay on how their education has been effected by being a student at UM-Flint, submit their resume and they must get at least two faculty letters of recommendation and one letter from the community.

The faculty nominations are not a standardized letter of recommendation. The letters are often tailored to the Honors Program the student is a member of, awards they have achieved while studying at UM-Flint, their participation as a tutor to other students on campus, their involvement in university and community organizations, what officer positions they may have held, their specific classroom and leadership experience, and other talents unique to them as a student.

Originally, 120 students were nominated and eligible to receive the Maize and Blue Award and the Scholarships, Awards, and Special Events Committee narrowed down the students by the information they submitted.

“While it is wonderful to be recognized for the hard work I’ve put into my academics and my community over the past four years, to me, the award is more a testament to the many wonderful resources here at the university,” Christopher Schwartz, a senior majoring in economics, said. “From research opportunities to intimate conversations with some of the most intelligent people in Michigan and beyond.”

Schwartz attributed his achievement of the Maize and Blue Award to some of his accomplishments like, his overall GPA of a 4.0, a community-based research project that focused on rural Michigan school board’s challenges to fund their soccer field, entitled “Seeding the Future: Financing Imlay City’s Soccer Field, founding and becoming the President of the Economic Club at UM-Flint, and participating at the Student For Life chapter at UM-Flint.

“I am still overwhelmed and so grateful to have won the Maize and Blue Award,” Saydee Robinson, a senior majoring in social work said. “To have been able to represent the University throughout the last three years has been a wonderful experience whether it was locally in the Flint community, statewide volunteering for several non-profit organizations, or internationally during one of my mission trips.”