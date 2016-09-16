A Study Guide to Exams

With exam week looming just a week away, it is easy for all of us students to go into a panic mode. Maybe you haven’t studied all semester and plan on camping out in the library when it is open for three days straight or maybe you have already felt camped out in the library all semester. Whatever you study method is, here a few important reminders that we will all need come exam week.

Study in chunks. Research has been done that shows that students actually do better on a final exam if they have been studying the material over the course of a few days instead of just trying to cram for the test. Try to only focus on one section of your exam material a day. This will make it more manageable and you will retain the information much better than if you tried to study all of the material for that class in one sitting.

Organize your notes. This is helpful especially if you are studying for multiple exams in the same day. Make sure that you organize your notes. A pretty common method is to color-code your notes in a way that makes sense for you and for the course you are in. For example, you might want to differentiate between definitions and another category in your notes. Use one color to mark the definitions and a different color for that other category. This will give your eye a cue that you are about to study that specific thing and it will help you recall the information better when you are actually taking the exam.

Take breaks. Nothing is worse than just sitting in one spot and studying non-stop for hours. Make sure you take a few breaks where you get up and walk around a bit. The exercise will help make sure you don’t get too stiff and your brain will definitely appreciate a quick break and a reboot from all that studying.

Eat. I know that this one seems self-explanatory, but it is important to remember to eat, especially if you have a particularly long study session ahead of you. Not getting enough to eat makes you feel lethargic and your brain won’t be able to function at the same level. This will make it harder for you to focus and to retain the information that you are studying, so have a good meal before you study and have snacks with you as well.

Limit distractions. While you are studying, try to avoid going on social media. If you are checking your phone every time it goes off, it will be harder for you to retain the information you are working on. Try turning off your phone while you are studying and try using it only when you are taking a break.

Make a study group. There is no better way to study than with a group, especially a group of people that are in the same class as you are. When you come across something you don’t understand, you will have a classmate there who can hopefully answer your questions. Not only that, but it is always better to have other people to study with to keep you motivated and entertained. The library has some group study rooms that you can reserve that are perfect during those study days.