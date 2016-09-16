Graduates to be Honored at Lavender Graduation

The Ellen Bommarito LGBTQ Center is hosting the Lavender Graduation ceremony on April 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Happenings Room.

The ceremony is open to all interested students graduating in any of the Winter, Spring, Summer, Fall 2016 semesters. Students who identify themselves as part of the LGBTQ+ community, or are just an ally, will be a part of this ceremony that required an RSVP before April 1.

The ceremony is conducted to honor lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, asexual and ally students, and acknowledge their achievements and contributions to the University. The ceremony is usually held each year prior to the primary university commencement. Graduating students from both undergraduate and graduate degrees are invited to be a part of the celebration.

The graduating students will be presented with lavender cords and a certificate. The students can wear the cords they receive at commencement. The program of events will start with an introduction by Jen Salamone, program manager of the LGBTQ Center, followed by greetings from Dr. Barbara Avery, Vice-Chancellor for Campus Inclusion and Student Life. This will be followed by presentation of distinguished faculty and staff, and alumni.

The keynote speech is by a 2015 UM-Flint graduate, Kyle David Childers. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in women’s and gender studies. The ceremony will conclude with the presentation of Lavender Graduates. The evening includes a choir performance, “I’ll Make The Difference,” by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Flint Choir.

UM-Flint’s Ellen Bommarito LGBTQ Center implemented this practice for the first time in 2014. Starting with 11 students being honored at the event in 2014, it has grown to honor 42 students across disciplines in their third year.

“We like to have smaller, more intimate ceremonies, to really validate the works the students have done, and also to celebrate them. They feel supported by their universities. For a lot of students, it is a pay-off for staying in school,” Salamone said.

Created and designed by Dr. Ronni Sanlo, a jewish lesbian, the first ever Lavender Graduation ceremony began at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, in 1995 with only three graduates. Since then, numerous colleges and universities across the nation have honored students at Lavender graduation ceremonies.