SG Ends Term, Welcomes New Administration

Student Government held their last General Assembly meeting for the 2015-16 academic year on April 13.

Brandon Willingham and Shareen Baig resigned as senators of SG. Willingham spoke at the meeting and explained his decision to resign. He said that he felt a disconnect between the experienced SG members and the direction-seeking new members, and that he did not feel like he was a part of the team.

The senate budget stands at $2,085.20. There is no update so far on the discrepancy in the budget rollover reported previously, except that the matter is still under investigation.

Director Wiseman reported that the Safe Ride program will be doing a soft-launch in the first week of May. He also said that students should look out for the new SIS replacement for registering for classes effective Fall 2016. With obtaining approval, two new printers will be installed soon, one on the third floor of the UCEN and the other in the Northbank Center.

President Eidelsafy said the general education curriculum committee and faculty/staff members have approved the creation of a First Year Experience ad-hoc committee that will govern the FYE course structures. He hopes that the next administration will work on it and that the FYE will be revamped enough to make it an important experience for students.

Director Jondy is working with Chief Hall and Senator Haskins on Bring Back the Bike awareness, which is an initiative to promote the resources available to use bikes on campus and aid sustainability.

Senator Haskins said in his senator reports that he, along with President Eidelsafy, met with Jen Hogan and Chief Hall about the extension of sky walk hours. A partnership between EBS, DPS and SG is being considered, and Chief Hall is looking into a gating system for the French Hall zig-zag before moving ahead with the project. The FH zig zag is the skywalk that connects the library to the FH and FH to the UCEN. The idea behind the gating system, which will be censored, and can be remotely opened in case of emergencies. The positioning of of a patrol officer is also being considered. It is estimated to cost between $6,000-7,000, and will be shared among the partnering departments.

The Fire Pit talent show, jointly hosted by Black Student Union and SG, was held on April 15. There were 12 acts and visa gift cards were given away. Bring Your Own books, BYOB, will be SG’s last event for the year. The library will be open for 72 hours starting April 18. Ice cream, fruit cups, coffee, cheese sandwiches and bagels, pudding, granola bars, and hot chocolate will be served as refreshments.

President Eidelsafy ended on a thank you note to all the members.

“We have pushed ourselves and put in many weeks of hard work. This has been the best journey of my life,” Eidelsafy said.

The Eidelsafy-James administration has carried out many projects during their term. Sexual Assault Awareness weeks, Mental Health Week and Diversity Week events addressed the platforms their administration was based on. Library initiatives, addressing higher education, campus safety and climate, and green initiatives are just some of the projects that were initiated by this administration.

The new members of the administration, who will be taking office in May, are as follows: Menusha Arumugam and Antoine Khobeir will carry on the Empower [YOU] party as President and Vice-president. Blair Davis, Sunsae Davis, Marquetta Hall, Cameron Haskins, Alhana Khobeir, Karli Maurer, Abdul Salman, Reza Tamim, Marcus Williams and Adedotun Ojelabi will serve as senators.

“It’s been a great year as director. I am surely nervous about next year, but with the team I have now, and the team to come, I am sure it will be a great year,” Arumugam said. “It is great experience to be on SG, you always have something to give, even if you feel otherwise.”

Correction: All staff photos (labeled as Media Submitted) of the 2015-2016 Student Government Administration which have appeared in The Michigan Times were take by Zainab Alradhi.