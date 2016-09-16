CrimFit Training Program Starting Up on Campus

UM-Flint is offering a 2016 CrimFit Campus Training Program for students, faculty and staff. The goal of the program is to help runners prepare for their race of choice at the HelathPlus Crim Festival of Races in August.

“The CrimFit Campus training is getting ready to kick off its second year,” Health and Wellness director, Theresa Landis said. “In 2015, we had ten group leaders and 60 participants. So far in 2016, we have 20 group leaders and participation numbers are growing.”

Weekly training will be offered on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. from May 12 through Aug. 25. The sessions will start from the UM–Flint Campus Parking Lot A, which is located by the Recreation Center. The sessions will include workouts designed to help each individual meet his or her goals, like improving run times. A group leader is there to provide coaching and there are groups designed for runners, run/walkers, and walkers by run distance (10 Mile or 8K/5K race).

The membership includes entry into the HealthPlus Crim Festival of Races chosen event on Aug. 27, 2016 as well as two additional entry vouchers for two area races to be selected from several other races during the summer. Also, a CrimFit technical short sleeve running shirt in men’s or women’s cut will be provided.

As well as specific training sessions, six free passes will be provided for the Recreation Center and a free consultation with Advanced Physical Therapy. Shopping specials exclusive to membership will be provided at Bauman’s Running & Walking Store and the Complete Runner. There will be a virtual packet available with additional coupons from local businesses. The total value of the membership package is $300.

A student membership costs $45. Faculty and staff members can sign up for $125.

“As a ten mile Crim leader, I found that the Campus CrimFit Program provided myself with an array of opportunities,” Tawana Branch, UM-Flint University Human Resources staff member and CrimFit Campus Training Program Group Leader said.

“Every day I looked forward to meeting up with my group at 6 p.m. at the Rec Center’s flat parking lot. What I found most rewarding was that upon finishing our runs, I felt accomplished that ‘We’ Crim Leaders helped UM-Flint students, staff, as well as students from the Mott Campus provide support, motivation, and a good time while allowing those participants the opportunity to reach their goals,” Branch said.

To register enter http://crim.org/programs/adult/campus-training/. Click “Register Now” and follow the instructions. For further information, call Theresa Landis or Debra Collins at 810-762-3441 or e-mail tlandis@umflint.edu or debcol@umflint.edu.