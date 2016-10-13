UM-Flint Hosts Internship Fair

There was no better way for a student to take charge of their future than to attend the UM-Flint Internship Fair that took place Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 1-4 p.m. in the Michigan Rooms.

The fair, which is open to all majors, will feature 23 different employers seeking to hire interns for Winter, Spring and Summer semesters and could potentially provide a student with permanent employment upon completion of their internship.

According to director of the UM-Flint Student Success Center Aimi Moss, there are a few steps that students need to take in order to make sure they are prepared to attend the fair.

Moss’ first tip for is for a student to get their resume critiqued by a counselor in the SSC prior to the fair. Each counselor is able to help edit and expand resumes and cover letters in order to ensure that a potential intern candidate tells their story correctly.

“Employers look for succinctly written cover letters and resumes because they really want to get to know the person they’re hiring, and a student needs to be able to tell their own story,” said Moss.

Moss added that students should consider the resumes and cover letters as their professional narratives, and that they should give employers a better sense of who they are as a job candidate.

Moss’ second tip was for students to dress up if they were interested in attending the fair. A professional appearance has a large impact on being selected for an internship.

“The more prepared you appear, the more likely that an employer will be interested in hiring you,” said Moss.

Moss also encouraged students to try chatting with all of the employers at the career fair instead of just speaking with a select group looking to hire students with a specific major.

“If you’re able to show them how your major connects with what they’re looking for but not actively searching for, you’ll be able to convince them to hire you,” said Moss.

Moss added that it is also important to highlight transferable skills and to highlight similarities of a certain major, such as marketing or communication.