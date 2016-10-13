Water Woes Continue in Flint

Tapping into the Flint River in order to supply the City of Flint with water might have turned out to be more trouble than it was worth.

On Oct. 1, EHS announced via email that Genesee County has issued a Public Health Emergency Declaration stating that “people should not drink the water coming in from the City of Flint using the Flint River as the water source unless…It has been tested to assure it does not contain elevated levels of lead…(or) it is being filtered through a National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) approved filter certified to remove lead that meets ANSI standard 53,” according to a press release.

The UM-Flint Department of Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) is working on a campus-wide project to install water filtration systems in food preparation areas in the UCEN and the University Pavilion, as well as drinking fountains and water bottle refill stations. This initiative was launched because of growing concerns regarding low quality water being supplied from the Flint River. The water filtration system for the food preparation area in the UCEN is now complete and the system in the University Pavilion will be finished by the first week of October.

While filters were originally installed to filter out TTHMs, the filters do also filter out lead.

UM-Flint EHS also said they are paying particularly close attention to the William S. White building because that is where the university’s Early Childhood Development Center (ECDC) is located. Water used for consumption by the ECDC is filtered to remove TTHMs and lead and each floor of the White building has filtered drinking fountains and filtered water bottle refill stations. Additional locations having filtered drinking fountains on all floors include North Bank Center, French Hall, UCEN, the Recreation Center, First Street Residence Hall and the Central Energy Plant. Equipment for water fountains in Murchie Science Building has been ordered and will be installed at the tail end of the building’s renovation.

According to EHS director Michael Lane, the take-home message of this project is to make sure that students, faculty and staff have access to clean, potable water everywhere on campus.

“We want to make sure that people are confident in drinking water on campus, whether it’s today or in the future,” said Lane.

Each water bottle refill filtration unit that has been installed on campus has cost around $1,800 and each filtered drinking fountain has cost around $500 to install. The university is covering the installation costs.

In addition to installing water bottle refill filtration units across campus and filtered drinking fountains on each floor of each building on campus, EHS also plans on increasing the amount of water testing conducted on campus. Water is currently being tested at random locations on campus on a quarterly basis. The next test is set to take place in October.

“There is no doubt that access to clean water is important to our campus, so it’s important to ramp up testing,” said Lane.

Lane also said he believes that being transparent has a large impact on helping students, faculty and staff have more confidence when it comes to using the water on campus.

“Water quality is a matter of public health, and being transparent about it gives people a better understanding about the quality of water,” said Lane.

However, Mandy Straubel, an administrative assistant at the UM-Flint English Department, wasn’t so sure about the status of the water on campus. Even though she was using it to water her peace lily and Hoya vine in her office, she decided to switch to water from the drinking fountains located on the third floor of French Hall.

“I’m definitely concerned about the water. Plants like fresh, clean water just like the rest of us,” said Straubel.

When the switch from using water supplied from Detroit to using water supplied from the Flint River took place in 2014, elevated levels of Trihalomethanes (TTHMs), byproducts of the chlorination process that is used to treat the river water supply to ensure that the water is free from pathogens and bacterial contaminants that could sicken a person if ingested, were found in Flint’s water supply, which also impacted UM-Flint. It was also suggested by the City of Flint and EHS that people with compromised immune systems, such as pregnant women, infants and the elderly should not put themselves at risk by drinking water containing TTHMs and should drink bottled water free of the contaminants.

EHS has been working in conjunction with Monarch Environmental, an independent contractor from Brighton, to test the water on campus. After conducting testing last year, it was reported that UM-Flint’s water did contain TTHMs over the legal limit, which is 15 parts per billion (ppb). Additional testing in June and September of this year showed that lead has also been detected in the water on campus, even though the amount of lead was under the maximum contaminant level (MCL) threshold in most areas on campus. The MCL for lead and TTHMs is 80 ppb.

Locations having elevated levels of both TTHMs and lead are North Bank Center and the Central Energy Plant. One drinking fountain in each location registered higher levels of lead because people did not use them regularly, which led to water settling in the pipes for a longer period of time, thus making the water corrosive.

However, according to a fact sheet distributed by the Genesee County Health Department, the water is safe to bathe in because “human skin does not absorb lead in water,” but in the same factsheet, it states that “hot water is likely to contain higher levels [of lead] because it dissolves more lead,” and that cases involving highly corrosive water may require additional recommendations or more stringent actions to ensure a person’s safety.